News > Switzerland

Switzerland: Sending Help for Food Crisis in Madagascar

  • Switzerland made a donation for combating the food crisis in Madagascar. Dec. 2021.

    Switzerland made a donation for combating the food crisis in Madagascar. Dec. 2021. | Photo: Twitter/@missionsmad

Published 29 December 2021 (3 hours 21 minutes ago)
Switzerland is sending humanitarian help to Madagascar to fight an existing crisis.

It is estimated that at least half of all children, from 6 months to 5 years, suffer from the current food crisis in Madagascar.

The World Food Program has received an additional contribution for helping Madagascar with its current crisis. On average, a million people need emergency food assistance.

The troubles faced by the country have been exacerbated by the worst drought in 40 years, the armed conflict, and the disturbances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Development and Cooperation (SDC), the Swiss Agency, has already devoted 1.5 million euros for de-escalating the food crisis.

The World Food Program called in February for the international community's help to acquire more funds to combat world hunger. After that, the Alpine nation donated 100 million euros, seen as a new record for Switzerland.

"This new contribution for Madagascar means that Switzerland will have paid the full amount by the end of this year," the Switzerland Foreign Ministry declared on Wednesday.

