Switzerland gives way to the health passport, becoming the first country in the world to approve at the ballot box the measure aimed at mitigating the spread of Covid-19 and its worrisome new strains.

Swiss law is democratically established, allowing the government to impose the so-called "Covid passport," a measure requiring the document's presentation for access to public places.





At least 62% of the votes cast on Nov. 28 supported the document, declaring that a person has been vaccinated against the virus or has recently been diagnosed as COVID-19 negative.



Only upon presentation of the health passport will individuals be able to access certain services or public places. These include attending a movie theater, church, entertainment, or sporting events.



This is a very useful article about how to get your covid vaccine passport - you’ll need photo ID, your Health and Care number & your vaccination dates. Took me about 20mins. https://t.co/ybcEwxHIrO — Cllr Danny Donnelly (@DannyDonnelly1) November 29, 2021



The law establishes economic aid for the sectors most affected economically by the pandemic.



Opponents of the measure point out that the imposition of the document represents discrimination against unvaccinated people and infringes on their freedoms.



The last few weeks have been marked by protests against the imposition of the health passport, which, unlike other European countries, is not necessary to take public transport or go to work.