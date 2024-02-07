Sweden Drops Nord Stream Probe Without Mentioning Culprits

"The conclusion of the investigation is that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply," authorities said.

On Wednesday, the Swedish Prosecution Authority announced that its investigation into the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions is closed, with no culprit found.

"The investigation into gross sabotage against the gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2 is closed... the conclusion of the investigation is that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply," said Mats Ljungqvist, the public prosecutor for the investigation.

"A large number of ship movements have been analyzed... an extensive crime scene investigation has been carried out and several interviews have been held on the matter," he added.

The investigation into what is considered as "gross sabotage" has failed to yield any concrete results in finding the "state actor" behind the incident after over 16 months.

What's more, the authority only said that they now "have a clear view of the incident and that nothing has emerged to indicate that Sweden or Swedish citizens were involved in the attack, which took place in international waters."

Gee, I wonder who blew up the Nordstream pipeline….?



What a mystery!

������ ������ pic.twitter.com/DW6NPYgPIm — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) February 6, 2024

"The arrangement appears to be a fairly convenient way out for Sweden. There would have been an obvious risk that authorities and senior politicians got involved and made an already bad security situation worse" reported the Swedish Television (SVT) on Tuesday.

Sweden has handed over "material that can be used as evidence in the German investigation," Ljungqvist said, adding that "the German investigation continues."

"Letting colleagues in Germany choose whether to press charges or bury the investigation for good may be the least bad way out for the Swedish authorities," SVT said.

The explosions, which took place on Sept. 26, 2022, destroyed the pipelines built to transport gas from Russia to Germany. Four leaks were discovered in the Swedish and Danish exclusive economic zones of the Baltic Sea, and Sweden soon opened an investigation into the matter.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will watch what Germany does to investigate explosions that tore through the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022 after Sweden dropped its own investigation https://t.co/psHjaBDSKW — Reuters (@Reuters) February 7, 2024

On Nov. 18, 2022, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said that based on "the crime scene investigations that were carried out on-site in the Baltic Sea," the pipelines had been deliberately damaged.

In February 2023, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh revealed that the United States had partnered with Norway in a top-secret operation in June 2022 to plant remotely triggered explosives that took out three of the four Nord Stream pipelines three months later. Washington has denied such an allegation.

In April 2023, Ljungqvist said that a state actor "directly or at least indirectly behind all this" was the "absolute main scenario," without naming any country.

Sweden, Denmark and Germany have been investigating the incident separately. Russia has repeatedly called for a joint investigation, but the call has been rejected.