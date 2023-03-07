Experts Question Unusual Silence Over Nord Stream Blasts

The German government has refrained from talking about the explosions. At the same time, German media have widely moved to discredit Hersh's article.

Despite their own heavy losses, European countries -- especially Germany -- have unanimously kept silent over the blasts that destroyed the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines last September and subsequent investigations.

Since veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh exposed the U.S. involvement in the explosions on the portal Substack last month, more and more experts have questioned Europe's atypical, collective silence.

According to Hersh, a U.S. Pulitzer Prize winner, the U.S. Navy divers last June planted the remotely triggered explosives that destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines months later.

Germany, has been particularly affected by the energy crisis due to the end of gas supplies from Russia. However, the German government has refrained from talking about the explosions. At the same time, German media have widely moved to discredit Hersh's article.

Once proven that the pipelines were indeed blasted by the United States, it would overturn the European public's recognition of the current narratives by the West, which claimed that European infrastructure was "under the threat of Russia," said Li Xing, professor of development and international relations at Denmark's Aalborg University.

That the U.S. Navy was involved in the Nord Stream pipelines explosions last year, as discovered by Hersh, was an "economic war" against its submissive allies in Europe, Jan Oberg, the director of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research.

"One must wonder when the Europeans will wake up and finally understand that they no longer share interests with the U.S.," he stressed.

Croatian security expert Mirko Vukobratovic said that the alleged involvement of the U.S. Navy in the September 2022 Nord Stream explosions was "not impossible."

The U.S. has the most to gain from the destruction of the pipelines, said Josep Puigsech, a political expert at the Barcelon Autonomous University. "I increasingly believe that the incident that led to the breaking of the gas pipeline was the result of a U.S. action," he pointed out.