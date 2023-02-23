Suspect in Custody After Florida Shootings Leave 3 Dead

The United States has lost more than 6,100 lives to gun violence so far this year.

On Wednesday night, Police in Orange County, Florida, took into custody a suspect in a series of shootings that left three people dead. The victims are a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a news company employee.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, is said to have a lengthy criminal history. The girl's mother and a second crew member from the news company are reportedly in critical condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Both shootings were reported on Wednesday afternoon. Moses is believed to have carried out another shooting in the morning, which left a woman in her 20s dead.

Spectrum News 13, an American cable news television channel owned by Charter Communications, said their journalists were shot at.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today. Our thoughts are with our employee's family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time," Charter Communications said.

"Too many lives are being ripped apart by gun violence," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted

As of Wednesday, the United States has lost more than 6,100 lives to gun violence so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.