Brazil Mercenary: Russia Wiped Out “Everything” During Shelling

Brazilian shooting instructor Tiago Rossi, who was in Ukraine assisting Ukrainian forces following Moscow's military operation, claimed in a YouTube video that Russia "wiped out everything" during shelling in an area where foreign military forces were present.

"I don't know how many days I haven't slept well and I would like to say that yes, there were special forces military there from all over the world; there were from France, from all over Europe, there were from South Korea, from Chile, the US, Canada... the whole world was there," he said, adding, "Just everybody... the information we have is that everybody died."

According to his account, the action of the Russian forces was lethal: "They managed to wipe out everything, you don't understand what it's like to have a fighter jet drop a missile on you, it's over, it's over; the legion was wiped out in one fell swoop, thank God I got out first," he said.

Rossi, 28, revealed in the video that he and his colleagues traveled to Poland following a Russian airstrike last Sunday on a military base of the International Legion for the Defense of the Territory of Ukraine.

"Now I am with my team here inside a bus; we are going to a city in Poland; I already passed the border of Poland," he said.

He said his intention now is to regroup, take more weapons and material, and return to Lviv to rescue some refugees who did not manage to get out and prepare an operation to rescue friends blocked in Kiev.

"It is very serious; I did not imagine what a war was, I am... I did not imagine it, but we are firm here; thank God our team is excellent and what I can say now is that we will try to do our best to recover that loss," he noted.

The Brazilian also asked his YouTube followers not to send him worried messages because both he and his entourage are fine. They only suffered some minor injuries at the time of the explosion.

Russia will continue to neutralize foreign mercenaries who arrived on the territory of Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

The Russian Armed Forces attacked on Sunday morning with long-range precision weapons the training centers of Ukrainian troops in the locality of Starichi and at the Yavorovsiy military training camp, eliminating about 180 foreign mercenaries and a large batch of weapons from other countries, the general specified.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" on the territory of Ukraine and the Russian Defense Ministry assured that the military strikes are not aimed at Ukrainian cities and do not endanger the civilian population, but are aimed at disabling the war infrastructure.

After the beginning of the military operation, Ukraine broke diplomatic relations with Russia, imposed martial law throughout the national territory, as well as a curfew in some cities, and decreed general mobilization.

Numerous countries strongly condemned Russia's intervention in Ukraine and activated several batteries of individual and sectoral sanctions.