Sudan: War Affects Ramadan Manifestations

On Monday, official sources stated that the prolonged conflict in Sudan and its economic fallout have significantly impacted traditional Ramadan customs.

Many families in the capital, Khartoum, have been unable to engage in customary festivities, such as the preparation of Hulu-murr, a popular Sudanese beverage essential for breaking the fast.

This year, the absence of women's gatherings to craft Hulu-murr has been notable, reflecting broader societal disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict. Despite these challenges, some households in Khartoum have tried to maintain the tradition, albeit facing steep rises in the prices of Hulu-murr ingredients.

Hulu-murr, a mixture primarily made of sorghum flour and various spices, holds significant cultural importance during Ramadan.

Intense fighting erupted between the #SAF and the #RSF on several fronts in Khartoum on Monday, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. This comes despite a recent resolution by the #UN Security Council urging both sides to cease hostilities during this sacred period. pic.twitter.com/xylwTOZHLq — Sudan Tribune (@SudanTribune_EN) March 11, 2024

Nawal Haroun, a 46-year-old housewife from the Al-Inqaz neighborhood, emphasized the cultural significance of Hulu-murr.

"Despite the adversities of war and economic strain, we have tried to produce limited quantities of the drink," she said.

UN Secretary-General Calls to Respect Ramadan and Urges Immediate Ceasefires in Gaza, Sudan.https://t.co/8dSInEhloq#SPAGOV — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) March 11, 2024

Dawlat Omar, a 42-year-old resident of the Al-Nahda neighborhood, echoed similar sentiments, lamenting the subdued atmosphere this Ramadan, marked by the absence of customary gatherings. "The war, displacement, and the absence of neighbors have dimmed the usual vibrancy of Ramadan," she remarked.

Sudan has been mired in deadly clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 15, 2023. Recent estimates by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs suggest that more than 13,000 lives have been lost since the outbreak of violence.