War Crimes, Rapes and Murders Destroy Sudan

"The Sudanese people feel as if they have been forgotten".

The United Nations denounces the crimes against humanity that have resulted from the struggles between paramilitary forces for control of Sudan.

Clashes between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against Africans in Darfur have unleashed a wave of rape, murder, ethnic violence and vandalism.

Chaos in Sudan began in April last year, when tensions between the army led by General Abdel Fattah Burhan and the RSF led by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo led to a fight in the streets.

The violence spread throughout Sudan, but it was in Darfur that the most brutal fighting with RSF took place, targeting civilians and ethnic minorities such as the Masalit.

Unchecked mass violence & entrenched repression in #SouthSudan must urgently be addressed to live up to hopes of the people & commitments of the peace agreement, the @UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said in its latest report

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has said that war crimes are committed by both parties and that the Sudan has not experienced the current level of violence since 2005. So far, more than 10,000 people have died in Darfur, according to the UN.

In the area of sexual violence, RSF forces continuously rape and kidnap groups of girls and women between the ages of 14 and 30. Many of them died in captivity or died in hospital facilities as a result of damage caused by paramilitaries.

Torture has also become a constant among Masalit prison camps, especially, according to the UN, most captured civilians are subjected to prolonged torture, with very few survivors.

⚠️ Amid the chaos of war in #Sudan, perpetrators are using sexual violence as a weapon.



Amid the chaos of war in #Sudan, perpetrators are using sexual violence as a weapon.

A lack of protection services doubles women and girls' trauma.@UNFPA—the @UN sexual and reproductive health agency—and partners are expanding medical and psychosocial support for survivors.

One of the most worrying issues for the international community is the funding received by the paramilitaries, which is enough to buy weapons, drugs and favors with other armed and even political groups.

UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a visit to Chad, it is disappointing that the international community does not pay enough attention to the genocide in Sudan, saying: "the Sudanese people feel as if they have been forgotten".