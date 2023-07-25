UN: Fighting in Sudan Kills Reach 100 Days, Millions Affected

On Monday, UN humanitarians stated that the fighting in Sudan began 100 days ago and thousands of civilians have been killed or wounded and millions more displaced.

"One hundred days of fighting have exacted a devastating toll on the civilian population," Filippo Grandi, tUN High Commissioner for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said, adding that "it is a senseless conflict, and it must stop now."

OCHA also said that, according to a UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) report, during that same period, on average at least one child was injured or killed every hour of the conflict.

"That's based on credible reports that at least 435 children have been killed and more than 2,000 injured in the past 100 days," OCHA said, adding that "these are just the numbers reported to UNICEF sources, the true figure is likely to be far higher."

"Sudan is one of the most complicated humanitarian responses in the world right now," OCHA said. "Still, we and our humanitarian partners are doing everything we can to respond to the crisis, despite the continued fighting and access restrictions."

Meet Rahma Mustafa, an internally displaced person, who volunteers to cook and feed everyone at the camp.



After 100 days of conflict in #Sudan, more than 19 million people are facing acute food insecurity.



The violence must stop! pic.twitter.com/7skZcq7ocN — UN OCHA Sudan (@UNOCHA_Sudan) July 24, 2023

Furthermore, the UNHCR also warned of a serious health and nutrition crisis unfolding in White Nile, where their teams on the ground said nearly 300 South Sudanese refugee children have died from suspected measles and malnutrition since the conflict began on April 15.

According to official data, the World Food Programme (WFP) supported more than 1.4 million people across Sudan with food and nutrition assistance, hoping to scale up assistance to 5.9 million conflict-affected people in Sudan by the end of this year, the office said.

Official data provided by the WFP shows that over 40 percent of Sudan's population, more than 19 million people, face hunger due to the conflict; it is the highest number of hungry people ever recorded in the country.