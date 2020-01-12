Star War Actor Rejects Advertising Depicting Pinochet as Jedi

The U.S. actor Mark Hamill, who is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, Saturday rejected an image in which far-right activists portrait Chile's dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) as a Jedi.

The story began when Natire Bolledo wrote to Hamill telling him that the Chilean far-right used the image of the bloody dictator as a Jedi knight to gain followers.

Last year, the National Force party used the phrase “May the Force be with you” to invite Chileans to “join the real force" capable of destroying the country's "subversive Left."

Hamill reacted to the Pinochet Jedi demonstrating his displeasure with a vomiting emoticon. Previously, on October 25, 2019, he sent a solidarity message to those protesting against President Sebastian Piñera.

"Greetings to all Chileans! The world is watching you. Resist,” Hamill said in response to Karen Allendes, a physician who asked him to send greetings to "Chileans who fight now for a dignified life and against a fascist government."

Hi @HamillHimself! The Chilean extreme right are using this picture to get followers. Showing Pinochet (dictator) as a Jedi... I’m very pised about it, do you have any thoughts? pic.twitter.com/3DubFpVzCb — Natalia Rebolledo F. (@natirebolledo) January 11, 2020

Almost three months after the start of the protests against the Chilean neoliberal ruling class, the Military Police continues to try to control the demonstrations with violence.

On Friday, their armored vehicles threw yellow water against citizens who were in Dignity Square, a strange action that immediately generated a judicial investigation to determine the causes of liquid's color.

International organizations for the protection of human rights have warned of abuses by Chilean security forces, which so far are involved in 29 deaths and 400 cases of people with serious eye injuries.