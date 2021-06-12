St. Kitts & Nevis Enforces Curfew To Curb COVID-19 Contagions

The Caribbean island had reported 111 new cases, 94 of which remain active. As of June 7, 8,759 people had been fully vaccinated.

On Saturday, St. Kitts and Nevis' Prime Minister Timothy Harris confirmed that the borders would remain open despite the approval of a curfew to curb the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

The curfew will start this Saturday from 06:00 pm until 05:00 am for 14 days. Only movements for essential business will be permitted.

He announced the suspension of all mass events, in-person dining at restaurants and bars, and beach closures except for exercising.

Security officers will enforce protocols regarding social distancing and mask-wearing. People not observing the health protocols will be penalized.

#stkittsandnevis leads the OECS in the percentage of the population administered with the first #COVID19Vaccination dose.



For more information visit: https://t.co/Vt5Pv7YFvn pic.twitter.com/o3h3gbO8tc — Timothy Harris (@pmharriskn) June 9, 2021

Ferry service operations will be subject to heightened restrictions to curtail non-essential inter-island travels.

“I urge you to actively support the vaccination program and encourage your family, friends, and loved ones who should be vaccinated to do so now,” Harris said to foster the vaccination rates.

