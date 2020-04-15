Spain: Death Toll Keeps Falling but New COVID-19 Cases Rise

As of Wednesday morning, COVID-19 positives reached 2,000,984 and ​​​the number of deaths was 128,071 worldwide.

Spain’s Health Ministry Wednesday reported that the daily death toll decreased from 567 to 523 in the past 24 hours. However, in the same period, the number of new COVID-19 confirmed cases increased by 5,092.

So far, Spain registers 177,633 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 18,579 deaths, and 70,853 discharged patients. Madrid is the most affected region with 49,256 registered cases and 6,724 deaths.

These statistics occur when the population becomes more incredulous regarding the actions undertaken by the Spanish authorities.

According to a survey carried out by the Center for Sociological Research, 52.6 percent of the people say that the management of the COVID-19 pandemic seems regular or deserves little or no confidence, compared to 46.5 percent who say they deserve a lot or a lot of trust.

For decades to come, students will write essays and dissertations on the spectacular differences between Germany and Sweden's experience of #COVID19 with that of France, Spain, Italy and the UK. pic.twitter.com/sqAJa3s4Th — David Williamson (@dp_williamson) April 15, 2020

As of Wednesday morning, COVID-19 cases reached 2,000,984 worldwide. This happened just 12 days after the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that the coronavirus had infected one million people.

Globally, the number of deaths reached 128,071, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which also recorded that the United States is the most affected country with 609,696 infections and 26,059 deaths.

In Europe, besides Spain, the most affected countries are Italy with 162,488 infections and 21,067 deaths; Germany with 132,321 infected and 3,502 deaths; and France with 131,362 infections and 15,729 deaths.​​​​​​​