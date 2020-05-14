Southeast Asia Witnesses Significant Rise in COVID-19 Cases

India's federal health ministry said 134 new deaths from COVID-19 and an additional 3,722 positive cases were reported since Wednesday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 2,549 and total cases to 78,003.

The Southeast Asia region has reported a significant rise in COVID-19 related cases, as several countries, including many densely populated nations, have announced several infections among its people.

Bangladesh reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, dipping slightly from Wednesday's high of 1,162, bringing the total number of the cases in the country to nearly 19,000.

The Afghan health authorities recorded 413 new COVID-19 cases across the country, the biggest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic in February, an official of Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients increased to 36.63 percent, India's federal health ministry said.

India's federal junior minister for indigenous alternative medicine systems Shripad Y Naik said they were working on four traditional medicine formulations to treat COVID-19 infection and the trials will start soon.

The Indonesian government announced 568 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the archipelagic country to 16,006.

There were also 15 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,043, the government's spokesperson for the COVID-19-related matters Achmad Yurianto said at a press conference.

The Philippines' daily tally of COVID-19 infections rose by 258, bringing the total number in the country to 11,876.

South Korea reported 29 more cases compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight, raising the total number of infections to 10,991. One more death was confirmed, bringing the death toll to 260.

The daily caseload hovered around 30 for five straight days as a cluster infection was found from clubs and bars at the multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon in Seoul.

New Zealand released Budget 2020 "Rebuilding Together," which established a 50 billion New Zealand dollars (30 billion U.S. dollars) COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

The fund targets stimulus investment to protect existing jobs, create new ones and provide support for workers to retrain and for business to survive. It also supports those sectors most affected by the virus.

New Zealand reported no new cases for three consecutive days, as the country moved down to Alert Level 2 Wednesday midnight to restart the economy.