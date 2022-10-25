South African Employees to Go on Strike for Wage Increase

Public employees said the government introduced austerity measures and suspended their salary increment for three years.

On Monday, the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) said they would be going on a strike in the next seven days following a salary disagreement with the government

Workers have reached a deadlock with the government on their salary demands. Over the last year, public servants' salaries have been negatively affected by petrol, food, electricity, and interest rate increases.

"The PSA thus filed the notice to strike on Oct. 24, after exhausting all options possible to resolve the wage negotiation impasse and hitting a brick wall owing to the government's arrogance and disregard of workers' plight throughout the negotiations," the PSA pointed out.

"Effectively, the PSA's members will have the right to strike seven days after filing the notice," it added.

NEW REPORT: #SouthAfrica and #Zimbabwe are facing high #inflation and unemployment – fighting these problems while still maintaining political stability will be a delicate balance.



Read more in the new #GISreport by Dr. Ralph Mathekga: https://t.co/bEObjTCxrY pic.twitter.com/qdruQPyLXq — GIS Reports Online (@GIS_Reports) October 25, 2022

The PSA, which represents over 235,000 public sector employees, said the government introduced austerity measures and suspended their salary increment for three years.

"The strike could not be avoided as, despite all attempts by the PSA together with other unions to demonstrate a willingness to negotiate, the employer failed to cooperate," the PSA said, adding that the PSA's members, after considering the events, voted in favor of strike action as they realized that all other options were exhausted.

It further said that their commitment to service delivery, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, was "rewarded" with the tabling of a zero percent salary increase offer.