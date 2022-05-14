North Korea: 21 People Die Due to Unknown Fever

North Korea reports that it is experiencing the biggest shock since its founding after detecting an "unknown fever" that has killed 21 people, at the same time indirectly admitting to first Covid-19 outbreak in two years.

"On May 13, 174 440 new fever cases were reported nationwide, 81 430 recovered and 21 died," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) announced Saturday, detailing that most deaths were due to "negligence" and "lack of knowledge of scientific methods of treatment."

As confirmed by the KCNA, from the end of April until Friday, the Asian country had registered more than 524,000 cases of infection, of which almost 235,000 recovered, more than 288,000 people are receiving treatment and 27 others died.

In this context, one of the deaths was caused by the BA.2 variant of the Coronavirus - the Omicron variant.

In turn, the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, acknowledged on Saturday that the country is experiencing the greatest shock since its foundation due to the spread of the fever.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on May 12 that a “specimen from persons with fever” in Pyongyang had come back positive for the Omicron BA.2 variant, a particularly contagious strain of the virus.

“North Korean authorities apparently instructed citizens not to go outside their buildings and did not specify when the order would be reversed, a source said,” NK News continued.

Pyongyang reported the first outbreak of COVID-19 on Thursday after claiming there had been no cases of infection for more than two years since the start of the global pandemic.