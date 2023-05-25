South Africa to Host BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in June

This year the BRICS is led by South Africa. The country has planned some 200 events as part of its presidency of the alliance.

South Africa's International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor will host the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting on June 1, 2023 in Cape Town.

Sergei Lavrov, foreign minister of the Russian Federation, has already confirmed his participation. This will be his second trip to South Africa this year.

The interim event is an opportunity for the foreign ministers of the association to reflect on regional and global developments.

Pandor, as chairman of the BRICS Ministerial Meeting, will continue his policy of inclusive engagement by inviting 15 foreign ministers from Africa and the global south to the Friends of BRICS meeting to be held on 2 June 2023.

BRICS+ includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and soon Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and 13 other applicants. This multipolar alliance is bigger than the G7. It will end US hegemony and the US dollar as a reserve currency. The expiry date of US empire is set. No escape. pic.twitter.com/pKd8wqGazJ — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 22, 2023

The ministerial meetings will be preceded by the Sherpas and Sous-Sherpas meeting on 29-30 May 2023, as reported by the South Africa's official website.

According to Anil Sooklal, South Africa's sherpa to BRICS, the sherpa's task is to create all conditions for the success of the upcoming summit of the association's leaders, which is due to take place in August.

This year the BRICS is led by South Africa. The country has planned some 200 events as part of its presidency of the alliance.