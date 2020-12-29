South Africa: COVID-19 Second Wave Hits Harder Than The First

The authorities stressed that the hardest-hit regions by the COVID-19 pandemic are KwaZulu-Natal with 2,275 infections, Western Cape with 2,191 cases, and Gauteng with 1,849 contagions.

The South African government announced on Monday the country's return to the level three lockdown as COVID-19 infections surpassed the first wave with 7000 new cases reported in the last 24hrs.

"Yesterday we reported 1,011,871 cumulative cases with over 7,000 new cases. In this last epidemiological week, we have surpassed the peak of the first wave and we had indicated that the epidemiological picture would compel us to tighten restrictions," the government explained in a statement released on Tuesday.

[Watch Live] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in Coronavirus Covid-19 response https://t.co/uLTaW8sAtj — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) December 28, 2020

Moreover, the authorities said they were "concerned by the rising numbers of professionals becoming infected with COVID-19 during this second wave." This comes as the government creates a "7,895 [person] workforce from all categories," to support frontline workers.

According to South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa, gatherings have played a major role in the spreading of the virus, along with social indisciplines. "Reckless behavior due to alcohol intoxication has contributed to increased transmission. Alcohol-related accidents and violence are putting pressure on our hospital emergency units," the president explained.