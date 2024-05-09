Somalia: Un for Support to Address Security, Climate Change Challenges

The Gu rainy season, which just started, has already threatened thousands of people across the country, exacerbating the country's struggles with climate change, Dyfan said.

On Thursday, a United Nations expert on called on the international community to continue helping Somalia to strengthen its state institutions, including the justice and security sector, and address the negative effects of climate change on the population.

Isha Dyfan, the UN Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia, said such assistance should ensure access to basic social services such as water supply, health delivery and education for all children.

Dyfan, who is on her third official visit to Somalia, also appealed to the world to strengthen its humanitarian response and reinforce long-term resilience against future disasters in Somalia.

She said that such a response should take into consideration the specific protection concerns of women and girls, often disproportionately affected.

Somalia: UN Independent Expert on ���� Isha Dyfan urges more steps to promote inclusive governance, #HumanRights and accountability, particularly for cases of sexual and gender-based violence.https://t.co/ILfwIl7J7l pic.twitter.com/qAcW4YYUBv — UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) May 9, 2024

"The weather forecasts for the coming days are likely to increase vulnerabilities, including protection risks and already critical outbreaks of cholera and diarrhea, which have already afflicted hundreds of individuals this year," she told journalists in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The UN expert, who held a series of meetings with government officials, representatives of UN agencies, as well as key international and regional partners to take stock of the human rights situation, said 4 million children are affected by conflict and the impact of climate change in Somalia.

She said that children represent 60 percent to 70 percent of the internally displaced and other vulnerable populations.

"Most important challenges facing vulnerable communities include forced eviction and its impact on children as well as inadequate clearing of mines and hazardous materials in liberated areas that put children at risk," Dyfan said.

The UN expert said the security situation in the country remains challenging with civilians, especially women and children, continuing to bear the brunt of deadly attacks carried out by al-Shabab militants.

"I strongly condemn the continued deadly attacks perpetrated by al-Shabab and urge the government to take all steps to ensure the protection of civilians, and for armed groups to comply strictly with the obligations applicable to them under international humanitarian and human rights law," Dyfan said.

She also urged the government to take concrete actions to prosecute state officials involved in human rights violations, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable and that the survivors of such violations are adequately compensated.

During her meetings, Dyfan reiterated the need to take all necessary measures to strengthen capacity for investigation and prosecution of sexual and gender-based violence and to promote a safe environment where victims and survivors can report crimes without any fears of reprisals or stigma and to ensure that victims are protected, have access to justice and effective remedies