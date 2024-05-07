Kenya: Evacuation of Residents of Informal Settlements Continues Amid Tensions

The announcement came a day after a torrent of water dragged dozens of people into an area about 50 kilometers east of the capital.

Last week, Kenyan President William Ruto ordered a total evacuation of all homes along the country’s rivers and other waterways. This Tuesday the demolitions and evacuations continue not without tensions between the government and residents of informal settlements.

However, residents of subhuman housing refused to leave their homes and even accused President Ruto of "trying to kill the poor"

The death toll in weeks of flooding and landslides caused by torrential rains has risen to more than 200.

President @WilliamsRuto has said all victims of flood in the country will be treated in a humane way.



President @WilliamsRuto has said all victims of flood in the country will be treated in a humane way.

He said enough resources have been set aside to buy food and bedding for the…

The Ministry of the Interior said earlier this week that 164 people remain missing and a total of 42,526 homes displaced by the ongoing floods, affecting more than 210,000 people.

He also said he has begun setting up camps in various parts of the country to host those displaced by the floods.