According to information collected by the Somali state news agency, SONNA, Somalian forces killed nine suspected Al Shabaab members, in an operation in the south of the country.

The news agency said the operation has been carried out by agents of the Intelligence services with the support of local militias in the town of Taflow, without Al Shabaab having commented for now.

Likewise, the agents have seized weapons, including seven Kalashnikov-type assault rifles, and ammunition. This comes amid the increase in offensives against the group by the Army with the support of local clans within the framework of the president's plan, Hasan Sheikh Mohamud, to defeat Al Shabaab.

Security forces killed several members of the terrorist's group in central region last week. Authorities said they are making notable progress fighting this group, which had intensified attacks throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Multiple international partners, according to the Somali media, have conducted several bombardment against Al-Qaeda linked group, at the request of the Somali Federal Government.

Al Shabaab in Somali remains one of al-Qaeda’s strongest and most successful affiliates. The terrorist organization continues to exploit the Somalian government’s limited state capacity and the country humanitarian crisis to launch indiscriminate attacks against government forces, foreign peacekeepers, and civilians.

They seek to destroy the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), rid their country of foreign forces, and establish a "Greater Somalia," joining all ethnic Somalis across East Africa under strict Islamic rule.