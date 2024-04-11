Somalia: Piracy Remains Threat in Waters, 2 Hijackings in Q1

ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO said that the resurgence of Somali pirate activity is worrying, and now more than ever, it is crucial to protect trade, safeguard routes and ensure the safety of seafarers who keep commerce moving.

On Wednesday, a new report released by a global anti-maritime crime body stated that piracy attacks on the seas off the coast of Somalia remain a threat, with two hijackings reported in the first quarter of 2024.

The latest report by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)'s International Maritime Bureau (IMB) called on shipping vessels to remain vigilant as they transit along the Somali coast and the Gulf of Aden, as piracy still remains a threat despite attacks having declined since 2017.

The IMB said one vessel was fired upon, boarded and reported an attempted approach.

"These incidents were attributed to Somali pirates who demonstrated mounting capabilities, targeting vessels at great distances from the Somali coast," the IMB said.

The #ICC International Maritime Bureau (#IMB) raises concern on the continued acts of #maritimepiracy off the East coast of Somalia in its Q1 2024 report. International navies in these waters are urged to robustly counter any reported incidents and trade routes and lives at sea. pic.twitter.com/CcP70PMzvC — IMB Piracy (@IMB_Piracy) April 10, 2024

"All measures to ensure the uninterrupted free flow of goods throughout international supply chains must be taken," he added.

The African maritime industry, along the Indian Ocean, had previously been greatly affected by piracy, which raised the costs of shipping as insurance companies and private ship security companies increased their premiums to mitigate the risks.

The IMB advised vessels to cooperate by maintaining strict anti-piracy and robbery watches and reporting all attacks and suspicious sightings to local authorities as well as the IMB piracy reporting center.

It said the center would also liaise with local and regional authorities to render necessary assistance.

According to the IMB, the Indian Navy launched an operation in the Indian Ocean on March 15, during which 35 Somali pirates were captured and a previously hijacked vessel and its 17 crew were released.