Social Movements in Brazil Demand Freedom for Lula

The rallies were held in nine cities of Brazil in rejection of the irregularities in the investigation of the Lava Jato case and the persecution of Lula.

Representatives of social movements took to the streets in several cities of Brazil to demand the immediate release of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has been at the headquarters of the Federal Police of Curitiba since April 2018.

In Brasilia, the member of the agrarian sector of the Workers' Party (PT), Samuel Carvalho, indicated that "Lula Libre" committees were created to protest in front of the headquarters of the Public Ministry in rejection of the irregularities in the investigation of the Lava Jato case.

"In addition to Brasilia there are nine other cities that confirmed acts to request the annulment of Lula's conviction based on the report (of the portal) The Intercept, which shows the political persecution" against the former ruler, he said.

Carvalho considers that one of the challenges is to transmit to the people the reality of the persecution that occurs in the country, as well as the consequences of the neoliberal policies implemented by the Government of Jair Bolsonaro.

"Our challenge is to talk to people so that they understand that Lula was persecuted to end the policies of social inclusion and justice for the people," implemented during the administrations of Lula and Dilma Rousseff.

On the other hand, in front of the headquarters of the Public Ministry in the state of Minas Gerais, members of social movements gathered with placards to reiterate their request for freedom for Lula.

They also rejected the former judge and current Minister of Justice, Sérgio Moro, describing him as a liar, after the dissemination of messages in which it was revealed that he was advising judges of the Lava Jato case to harm Lula and prevent him from participating in the presidential elections of 2018.