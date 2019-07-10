First Audio of Brazilian Prosecutor Published in Lava Jato Case

Proof of interference in Lava Jato's investigation process questions the judgment against the former president of Brazil, Lula Inácio Lula da Silva.

Media outlet The Intercept Brasil published this Wednesday, July 10, the first audio evidence of the conversation between the Brazilian jurist and prosecutor of the Federal Public Ministry of Brazil, Deltan Dallagnol, with a retinue of members of the so-called task force of Lava Jato, last September 28, 2018.

The conversation shows the telephone call between the investigation team of the corruption case related to money laundering through a car wash network in the South American country and the Brazilian official, in what seems to be a plot against the former president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

"After the initial impact of Lava Jato, Intercept and its partners continued the publication of a sequence of reports that showed the guts of the operation, illuminating the secret conversations that the Brazilian and world public needed to see," said The Intercept Brazil on its website.

In this sense, the filtered audios expose the coordinator of the working group belonging to the Deltan Dallagnol consortium, when he celebrates the fact that Lula da Silva was limited to giving interviews from the prison of Curitiba, where he has been held since April 2018.

This determination prevented the Brazilian political leader from giving an interview in support of the electoral campaign that the candidate for the presidency of that nation, Fernando Haddad, was carrying out at that time.

According to the recording released, Minister Dallagnol was happy about shutting down the interview, which was imposed on the Brazilian president, by the Supreme Court of Brazil.