Social Movements Worldwide Protest In Support Of Colombians

Progressive social organizations on Wednesday called for protests worldwide to reject the police brutality upsurge against Colombians who have been demonstrating against President Ivan Duque for eight days in a row.
The Global Network Against Police Violence called on social organizations from Chile, Ecuador, Spain, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, and Puerto Rico to take to the streets on May 7 to demand an end to human rights violations in Colombia.
"The Colombians have the right to protest to defend democracy, as established by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR)," the organization stated.
On Wednesday, human rights defenders marched to the Colombian embassy in Quito (Ecuador) to demand Duque's resignation and reject requests by former President Alvaro Uribe to militarize the country.
The meme reads, "Dozens of Colombian residents in Quito and human rights defenders took to the streets in support of the massacred demonstrations in Colombia."
Workers' Central of Autonomous Argentina (CTAA) members also marched to the Colombian consulate in Buenos Aires to repudiate police brutality and express their support for the Colombians fighting for a dignified life.
The Jubilee South/Americas Network also called for a "Continental Day for Democracy and against Neoliberalism" for this Friday.
"It gives me a glimmer of hope to see the International support of the social emergency in Colombia. Duque cannot hide the country's reality any longer," Colombian philosopher Jhon Acuña tweeted.