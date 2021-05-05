Social Movements Worldwide Protest In Support Of Colombians

Citizens from nine Latin American countries will take to the streets on May 7 to demand an end to human rights violations in Colombia.

Progressive social organizations on Wednesday called for protests worldwide to reject the police brutality upsurge against Colombians who have been demonstrating against President Ivan Duque for eight days in a row.

The Global Network Against Police Violence called on social organizations from Chile, Ecuador, Spain, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, and Puerto Rico to take to the streets on May 7 to demand an end to human rights violations in Colombia.

"The Colombians have the right to protest to defend democracy, as established by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR)," the organization stated.

On Wednesday, human rights defenders marched to the Colombian embassy in Quito (Ecuador) to demand Duque's resignation and reject requests by former President Alvaro Uribe to militarize the country.