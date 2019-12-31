Smoke and Tears: A Decade of War in the Middle East and North Africa

As the decade ends, teleSUR looks back to the ten most important events that have shaped the lives of millions across the region.

The 2010s can be described as a decade that began with hope with popular uprisings across the Middle East and North Africa, but that quickly turned to despair as political turmoil, foreign interventions, and war pushed the region into crisis.

RELATED:

10 Trends and Events that Marked the Decade in Europe

As the decade ends, teleSUR looks back to the ten most important events that have shaped the lives of millions across the region:

1. The Arab Spring: Tunisia and Egypt

The 2010s began with what became known as the Arab Spring when a wave of protests rocked several Arab countries. In December 2010, Mohamed Bouazizi, a Tunisian street vendor set himself on fire and died after police officers’ tried to shut down his small business. The self-immolation stirred mass protests against the government, corruption, and the country’s autocratic president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who then fled to Saudi Arabia.

Tunisia’s uprising was echoed and shared through social media and spread to neighboring countries including Egypt and Yemen among others. In Egypt, tens of thousands of people got together during days in Tahrir Square to demand the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak who was eventually forced out of the office in February 2011, after 30 years in power.

Throughout the decade, however, the aspirations of many protesters have been denied as autocratic governments regained power.

In Egypt, the Muslim Brotherhood-led government was removed after a military coup in 2013, with former general Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi retaking control over the country. More than 800 people were massacred near Rabaa al-Adawiya mosque in Cairo in the aftermath of the coup. The mass killing - the worst in Egypt’s modern history - is seen by many as the symbolic end of the Arab Spring.

2. NATO’s Intervention in Libya and the Civil War

Libya’s ongoing conflict began in 2011 in the context of the Arab Spring uprisings. In this North African country, however, it led to a deadly civil war, a United-States NATO military intervention under the “Responsibility to Protect” justification, and the ousting and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

A week after the February 2011 civilian demonstrations to demand more civil liberties, most of Libya was under the control of groups hostile to the government, and a National Transitional Council had established itself in the northern city of Benghazi. But once Gaddafi organized a response, his forces took back about half the country. But it was NATO’s aerial bombing soon reversed the trend of the events.

Yet the NATO intervention in Libya was far from being a success as the country has been marred by instability, war, violence, and poverty for almost a decade. The war’s aftermath and proliferation of militias led to inconceivable chaos, which erupted into renewed civil war in 2014 between armed groups battling for the control of different parts of the country, which has also become the transit zone and the purgatory of African migrants and refugees.

From 2014 and on, Libya has had two political power centers, the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli, that is having a hard time governing the capital city and some western areas, and another government in Tobruk, an eastern city which has remained under Libya National Army's (LNA) forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar.

3. Syria’s Ongoing Conflict

The ongoing Syrian war has been a complex conflict involving several countries, rebel groups, as well as terrorist organizations. It started as sporadic protests with demonstrators demanding more civil liberties in March 2011, but quickly escalated into complicated warfare that has devastated the entire Arab nation, leading so far to more than 500,000 deaths; over one million injured and some 12 million refugees, a number equalling half of the country’s population before the war.

Syria’s situation took a decisive turnout in 2011 when defectors from the military announced the formation of the Free Syrian Army, a rebel group aiming to overthrow the government of President Bashar al-Assad. The conflict then started to surface sectarian divisions, as most Syrians are Sunni Muslims while Syria's establishment has long been dominated by members of the Alawi sect, of which Assad is a member.

Foreign intervention has also been playing a crucial role in Syria's war, as the governments of majority-Shia Iran and Iraq, as well as Lebanon-based Hezbollah, have supported Assad, while Sunni-majority countries, including Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia supported the anti-Assad rebellion, now often embodied by militants from Al Qaeda and ISIS.

The conflict also became a sort of proxy war between Russia and the U.S. as the first began military operations in September 2015; while the latter under the pretext of fighting the Islamic State group began its operations in 2014, attack pro-government forces. In 2019, the U.S. began to pull out of northeastern Syria but it was later reported that it is building a large military base within the al-Omar oil field in the province of Deir Ezzor.