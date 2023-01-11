Six People Wounded in Knife Attack in Paris Train Station

One minute after the attack began, off-duty officers and other police officers shot the attacker three times.

In the early hours of Wednesday, six people were wounded in a knife attack in Paris North Station (Gare du Nord), French news channel BFMTV reported.

"Two police officers opened fire three times and managed to control the threatening individual," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

A man started attacking people inside the station around 6:45 a.m. local time. One minute after the attack began, off-duty officers and other police officers shot the attacker, who was later taken to a hospital.

Currently, the attacker is in very critical health conditions, Darmanin said, adding that his identity has not yet been established as he did not carry identity papers on him.

On the possible motivations for his attack, after rumors circulated about the screams he allegedly gave while carrying out the attack, the Interior Minister said, "As far as I know, he did not say anything."

All train traffic arriving at and departing from Paris Gare du Nord has been interrupted, the national railway company SNCF said.

The Gare du Nord is the busiest station in Europe. It brings together commuter and long-distance lines, including international trains such as the Thalys to Brussels, Amsterdam and Cologne or those Eurostar trains traveling to London.