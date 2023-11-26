Sierra Leone Declares Nationwide Curfew

Sierra Leone has experienced political violence and unrest since President Bio was re-elected in June.
Julius Maada Bio, president of Sierra Leone declared a nationwide curfew this Sunday after the main and largest barracks of the military in West Africa's capital were attacked by gunmen, raising fears of a breakdown of order as coups continue to occur in the region.
“As the combined team of our Security Forces continue to root out the remnant of the fleeing renegades, a nationwide curfew has been declared and citizens are encouraged to stay indoors” said Maada Bio on an X post.
The PEACE of our beloved NATION is PRICELESS and we shall continue to protect the peace and security of Sierra Leone against the forces that wish to truncate our much-cherished stability: he added.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Information and Education of the country, the Government and security forces are in control of the situation.
Fellow Sierra Leoneans,— President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) November 26, 2023
I bring you greetings from the Presidential Lodge in Freetown.
In the early hours of this morning, there was a breach of security at the Military Barracks at Wilberforce in Freetown, as some unidentified individuals attacked the military armoury.…