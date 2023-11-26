Sierra Leone Declares Nationwide Curfew

Sierra Leone has experienced political violence and unrest since President Bio was re-elected in June.

Julius Maada Bio, president of Sierra Leone declared a nationwide curfew this Sunday after the main and largest barracks of the military in West Africa's capital were attacked by gunmen, raising fears of a breakdown of order as coups continue to occur in the region.

“As the combined team of our Security Forces continue to root out the remnant of the fleeing renegades, a nationwide curfew has been declared and citizens are encouraged to stay indoors” said Maada Bio on an X post.

The PEACE of our beloved NATION is PRICELESS and we shall continue to protect the peace and security of Sierra Leone against the forces that wish to truncate our much-cherished stability: he added.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Information and Education of the country, the Government and security forces are in control of the situation.

Fellow Sierra Leoneans,



I bring you greetings from the Presidential Lodge in Freetown.



In the early hours of this morning, there was a breach of security at the Military Barracks at Wilberforce in Freetown, as some unidentified individuals attacked the military armoury.… — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) November 26, 2023

Since Bio won the re-election five months ago he got to make face to critics because the debilitating of the economic conditions.

More than seven million people in Sierra Leone are facing poverty, with youth unemployment being one of the highest in West Africa.