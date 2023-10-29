    • Live
Shooting at Halloween Party Leaves Two Dead in Florida

    Police woman and citizens help victims, Tampa, U.S., Oct. 29, 2023 | Photo: X/ @vanhoa2272

Published 29 October 2023 (12 hours 58 minutes ago)
The shooting occurred before 3:00 a.m. in downtown Tampa, where 18 people were also injured.

Early Sunday morning, two people were killed and at least 18 others were injured after a shooting in downtown Tampa, Florida.

This occurred because of a confrontation between two groups of people who were at a Halloween party, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3:00 a.m. in Ybor City neighborhood, according to the Chief of the Tampa Police Department, Lee Bercaw.

One man died at the scene and a second died at a local hospital, Bercaw said, noting that at least 18 people were taken to medical centers.

Images published on social networks show that the violent event began as a street fight, in which one of the participants had a weapon.

While this was happening, dozens of people in their Halloween costumes ran down the street seeking protection from the gunshots.

"Our thoughts are with the victims affected by this senseless act and our detectives are committed to holding those involved accountable," Bercaw said.

by teleSUR/ JF
