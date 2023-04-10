Shooting In Kentucky Leaves 4 Dead And 8 Injured

"The assailant initiated the discharge of firearms within a financial institution..."

On Monday, a shooting in East Main Street, Kentucky resulted in the death of four people and eight injured; the gunman was identified as Connor Sturgeon.

According to the police, 23 years old Connor Sturgeon was an employee of Old National Bank on East Main Street, where the gunfire erupted at about 8:38 a.m.

An initial statement provided by a representative of the police force indicated that the shooting had led to the loss of life of five individuals. However, the reported figure was later amended to four individuals. According to LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey, the injured individuals included two law enforcement officers.

According to Humphrey, at the time of the arrival of law enforcement officials, the perpetrator was found to be actively discharging the weapon.

The individual under suspicion was fatally injured during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials. The deputy chief further postulated that the department's internal inquiry is ongoing with respect to determining whether the decedent was the victim of an Officer Involved Shooting or had intentionally ended their own life.

According to Humphrey's account, Connor can be classified as a solitary perpetrator and did exhibit some form of association with the financial institution.

The Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, expressed his condolences towards the victims and their relatives. During a press conference, he disclosed that two of his acquaintances had succumbed to the shooting, while a third got injured.