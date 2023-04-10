Shooting In Kentucky Leaves 4 Dead And 8 Injured

On Monday, a shooting in East Main Street, Kentucky resulted in the death of four people and eight injured; the gunman was identified as Connor Sturgeon.
The gunman opened fire in the downtown district of Louisville (Kentucky) inside a financial institution, killing four people and wounding eight others. He succumbed to fatal injuries at the very location of the incident.
According to the police, 23 years old Connor Sturgeon was an employee of Old National Bank on East Main Street, where the gunfire erupted at about 8:38 a.m.
On Monday morning, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) reported that its officers were dispatched to address an event involving an individual displaying hostile behavior in the vicinity of a financial institution located in proximity to the Slugger Field baseball venue.
An initial statement provided by a representative of the police force indicated that the shooting had led to the loss of life of five individuals. However, the reported figure was later amended to four individuals. According to LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey, the injured individuals included two law enforcement officers.
According to Humphrey, at the time of the arrival of law enforcement officials, the perpetrator was found to be actively discharging the weapon.
The individual under suspicion was fatally injured during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials. The deputy chief further postulated that the department's internal inquiry is ongoing with respect to determining whether the decedent was the victim of an Officer Involved Shooting or had intentionally ended their own life.
According to Humphrey's account, Connor can be classified as a solitary perpetrator and did exhibit some form of association with the financial institution.
The Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, expressed his condolences towards the victims and their relatives. During a press conference, he disclosed that two of his acquaintances had succumbed to the shooting, while a third got injured.