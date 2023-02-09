Venezuelan Relief Workers Arrive in Syria With Humanitarian Aid

“We are with the Syrian people in these difficult circumstances, despite all the sanctions imposed on our countries,” Venezuelan Ambassador Biomorji said.

On Thursday, 25 Venezuelan specialists arrived in Syria to help with the rescue efforts in the areas affected by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

The members of the Simon Bolivar Humanitarian Task Force were received in Damascus by the Venezuelan ambassador Jose Gregorio Biomorji.

The head of the Humanitarian Aid Mission Luis Diaz-Curvelo indicated that Venezuela also sent 12 tons of medicine, food, and drinking water for the Syrian people.

“We are here to help the Syrian people deal with the aftermath of the earthquake. We are with them in these difficult circumstances, despite all the sanctions imposed on our countries,” Ambassador Biomorji said.

Among the members of the Simon Bolivar Humanitarian Task Force are a seismologist, rescue and first aid specialists, firefighters, and civil protectors, all of whom have experience in relief missions.

Luis Colia, a representative of the Venezuelan Interior Ministry, also mentioned that the team includes dogs trained to search for corpses and people trapped under rubble.

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan government sent a brigade of 52 specialists to Türkiye and Syria to collaborate in the rescue actions in the areas affected by the earthquakes.