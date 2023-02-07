Panama Receives 54 000 Doses of Bivalent Pediatric Vaccines

This vaccine is intended for children between 5 and 11 years old. Its distribution will begin on Wednesday in the 15 health regions throughout the country.

The Panamanian Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday the arrival in the country of the first batch of 54 000 doses of bivalent pediatric vaccines against COVID-19.

The batch "is aimed at children from 5 to 11 years old," the Ministry said on its official Twitter account, noting that this "will reinforce the vaccination program developed by the National Government."

According to the general coordinator of Minsa's Expanded Program of Immunization (EPI), Itzel de Hewitt, this vaccine "is licensed for use in persons aged 5 to 11 years, as a single booster dose administered at least 2 months after completing a primary vaccination schedule with any COVID-19 monovalent vaccine and receiving one of the most recent booster doses of any licensed monovalent vaccine."

The distribution of the bivalent pediatric vaccine will begin on Wednesday in the 15 health regions throughout the country. Priority will be given to areas of difficult access.

Este martes, arribó al país, el primer lote de 54,000 dosis de vacunas bivalentes pediátricas, las cuales son dirigidas a niños y niñas de 5 a 11 años, las cuales reforzarán el programa de vacunación que desarrolla el Gobierno Nacional, mediante la Operación #PanavaC19. pic.twitter.com/DvxZ5pIUUz — Ministerio de Salud de Panamá (@MINSAPma) February 7, 2023

As for the bivalent vaccine for infants aged 6 months to 4 years old, the general coordinator said it will arrive soon. This vaccine covers the original Wuhan strain, the Delta and the Omicron B.A 4 and B.A 5 mutations currently circulating in the national territory and also worldwide.

The same vaccination strategy coordinated with the Operation Panavac-19 team will continue, said de Hewitt. In addition to the regular health centers, the vaccination campaign will continue to reach the main Panama Metro stations and shopping malls throughout the country, the official added.

Last Saturday, vaccination with the bivalent vaccine against COVID-19 began in the country, for people over 12 years old who have received at least two monovalent vaccines, according to the Ministry of Health.