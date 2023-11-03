Zimbabwe: Chinese Companies Hold Job Fair

"This year, we have over 50 Chinese companies participating in this job fair, offering over 1,000 jobs across various industries and sectors including mining, agriculture, construction, ICT, logistics, machinery and equipment supplies," CCEZ Vice Chairperson Liu Baixue said in her address at the opening ceremony of the fair.

On Friday, a two-day job fair kicked off in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, with over 50 Chinese enterprises offering more than 1,000 jobs to Zimbabwean youth.

According to several reports, hundreds of job seekers attended the Zimbabwe-Chinese Enterprises Job Fair, which was organized by the Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in Zimbabwe (CCEZ) in collaboration with the China-Zimbabwe Exchange Center and the Victory Milestone Recruitment Agency.

"This year, we have over 50 Chinese companies participating in this job fair, offering over 1,000 jobs across various industries and sectors including mining, agriculture, construction, ICT, logistics, machinery and equipment supplies," CCEZ Vice Chairperson Liu Baixue said in her address at the opening ceremony of the fair.

"This job fair provides opportunities for businesses to attract and hire talent and skilled workers, and it creates a platform for jobseekers to explore a wide range of employment opportunities," Liu said.

@HonJuly_Moyo presided over the second Chinese Job Fair in Harare, which is expected to fill over 600 vacancies in Chinese Enterprises across the country, "As Government we are fully aware that the priority for young people, is that of attaining quality education pic.twitter.com/8zyBiyONts — Ministry of Public Service, Labour &Social Welfare (@OMpslsw) November 3, 2023

Furthermore, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce Thomas Utete stated that the initiative has come at an opportune time when the government is implementing various strategies for improving the level of employment to better the living standards of the people.

"This initiative shows the commitment by the private sector, particularly the Chinese business community, in complementing the government's efforts to create job opportunities and enhancing human capital development for its citizenry," Utete said in his address on the job fair, adding that the event strengthens the relations between China and Zimbabwe.

Moreover, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said China is committed to enhancing cooperation with Zimbabwe, adding that Chinese investments have played a key role in driving Zimbabwe's economic and social progress.

"The Chinese investments mean not only tax revenues, forex earning, job opportunities, but also technology transfer, capacity building and talent improvement," Zhou said in his address at the opening ceremony.

According to the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, China has become Zimbabwe's largest foreign investor, with notable investments being recorded in mining and minerals processing, construction and manufacturing sectors.