Shooting at Brazilian School Leaves One Young Woman Dead

"We can no longer tolerate violence within our schools and society. It is urgent that we build together a path towards peace," President Lula da Silva said.

On Monday, a former student of the Helena Kolody School shot at the people who were in this public institution, where he killed a young woman and wounded another student.

"It is with great sadness and indignation that I receive the news of the attack on Helena Kolody School in Cambe in the state of Parana," President Lula da Silva said.

"Another young life taken by hatred and violence that we can no longer tolerate within our schools and society. It is urgent that we build together a path towards peace in the schools. My condolences and prayers to the family and school community," he added.

Midia Ninja reported that the 21-year-old former student went to request some documents and started shooting. Later, the police arrived at the Helena Kolody School and arrested him

Justice Minister Flavio Dino attributed what happened in Cambe to "the irresponsible proliferation of hate messages" and the "culture of weapons" promoted by former President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022), who used to advocate violence.

��ATAQUE A TIROS EM ESCOLA NO PARANÁ | Momentos de tensão de alunos trancados dentro de sala de aula durante ataque ao Colégio Estadual Helena Kolody, em Cambé, Paraná, que deixou uma aluna morta e uma aluno gravemente ferido.



Notícias Brasil violência polícia terrorismo pic.twitter.com/bxQnqTAw9I — Explora Notícias (@ExploraNoticias) June 19, 2023

The tweet reads, "Shooting in a school in Parana. Students locked in the classroom lived a tense moment during an attack at the Helena Kolody College, in Cambe, Parana, which left one student dead and another seriously injured."

Between March and April, similar events occurred in other schools. The most serious one took place in a nursery in the state of Santa Catarina, where a man killed four toddlers with an ax.

When this unprecedented wave of violence began about three months ago, the Justice Ministry tightened the rules related to social networks.

Currently, Internet providers must monitor the content posted by users, monitor the degree of threat, and immediately collaborate with the Police to identify "dangerous" people.

One of the reasons for this tightening of the rules was that neo-Nazi groups are using social networks to promote violence in Brazil.