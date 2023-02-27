Scientists Predict Disastrous Rains in Rwanda in Coming Months

Last year, 150 people were killed and 300 more injured in Rwanda due to floods, landslides, windstorms, and rainstorms induced by climate change.

Rwanda Meteorology Agency (RMA) warned that torrential rains could trigger potential disasters in different parts of this African country.

The RMA scientists said in their latest forecast that heavy rains of between 500 mm and 600 mm were forecast in parts across the country from March to May.

The forecast rainfall could potentially lead to disasters such as flooding, landslides, strong winds and other extreme weather-related events in some parts of the country.

The RMA also forecasted lighter rainfall in southeastern parts of the country, and most parts of Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, from May 20 to 25.

Tea is one of the main income-generating activities for farmers in @GicumbiDistrict.



However, due to heavy rains, tea plantation in Mulindi marshland was affected by floods in different seasons, thus causing big losses.



Today, farmers tell a different story �� @EnvironmentRw pic.twitter.com/ou3bolXRhm — Green Gicumbi Project | Northern Rwanda (@GreenGicumbi) February 22, 2023

The agency advised the general public, especially farmers to use the forecast for planning purposes in regard to crop planting, harvesting and management activities.

"Agriculture extension workers should encourage farmers to plant fast maturing varieties and adopt agricultural practices that increase or improve soil water holding capacity," it suggested.

