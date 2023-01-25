DRC, Rwanda Trade Accusations Over Attack Against Fighter Jet

Tension between these countries has escalated since fighting resumed between M23 rebels and Congolese troops in North Kivu.

On Tuesday, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda exchanged accusations after a fighter jet from the DRC was attacked during its landing, the latest dispute between the two neighbors whose relationship has soured due to a rebel insurgency.

DRC government spokesman Patrick Muyaya condemned the attack against a Sukhoi-25 fighter jet and rejected Rwanda's accusation that the aircraft was in Rwandan airspace.

"Rwandan fire was directed at a Congolese aircraft flying over the Congolese territory. It did not fly over Rwandan airspace in any way. The aircraft landed without major material damage," he said, adding that the incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. local time in Goma, capital of the North Kivu Province.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rwanda blamed the Congolese fighter jet for violating its airspace "for the third time," which prompted Kigali to take "defensive measures."

moment it got hit AA shell pic.twitter.com/JGxOU8X3zD — Grahworin �������� (@grahworin) January 25, 2023

Tension between the two countries has escalated since fighting resumed between M23 rebels and DRC government troops in North Kivu. The DRC accuses Rwanda of backing the guerrilla fighters, while Rwanda denies the charge.

Rwanda has also accused the Congolese army of using heavy weaponry to target Rwanda's border zone in the renewed fighting.

For several weeks, M23 rebels have been trying to advance in Masisi, a town in North Kivu. Intense fighting has left thousands of civilians homeless in the region.