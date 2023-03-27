School Shooting in Nashville Leaves Seven Dead

A young woman entered the Covenant Presbyterian Church through a side door, carrying two assault rifles and at least one handgun.

On Monday, three minors, three adults, and the attacker died in a shooting at a private Christian school in the U.S, city of Nashville, in the state of Tennessee.

During a press conference, Don Aaron, the spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), said that the attacker, who has not been identified and died during the attack, could be a teenager.

This young woman entered Covenant Presbyterian Church through a side door, carrying two assault rifles and at least one handgun.

"We are right now trying to identify her," the MNPD spokesperson said, adding that authorities still do not know if the young woman had any kind of connection to the school.

Lines on police cruisers sit near the scene of the active shooter situation at the Covenant school at the Covenant Presbyterian Church here in Nashville. Students are being bused to their parents. pic.twitter.com/r9vLzUjFQR — Kelsey Gibbs (@kelseymgibbs) March 27, 2023

The police response was quick. After accessing the first floor, two officers heard shots coming from the second floor and decided to go up. There they opened fire on a young woman who was shooting.

The school where the attack took place is a private center that serves students from preschool to sixth grade. This institution has over 40 workers and about 209 students.

So far this year, there have been at least 30 reported incidents involving firearms in U.S. schools, which have left 8 dead and 23 injured, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.