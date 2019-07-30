Saudi Forces Kill 13 in ‘Massacre’ at Yemen Market

The Saudi-led coalition which they hold as fully responsible“for every drop of blood in this crime and in all crimes [in the war on Yemen].

Saudi forces launched Monday airstrikes at a busy market in Yemen's northern province of Saada, killing 13 and injuring 26, along with destroying much of the market produce, as the country suffers one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

The attack has been called the ‘Al Thabet Market Massacre’ by Yemeni media outlet Almasirah. Though the confirmed death toll is 13, the number is likely to rise according to a Health Ministry statement, which also called on the U.N. to take action against the Saudi-led coalition which Houthi government holds as fully responsible“for every drop of blood in this crime and in all crimes [in the war on Yemen].”

The airstrikes are said to have hit during a busy hour at the market. Among the dead were two children while 11 more children were injured.

The airstrikes come as Saudi Arabia say Houthi rebels have stepped up rocket attacks, though most Houthi missiles are said to have been intercepted by the Saudi air force.

Saudi forces have targeted civilian areas numerous times throughout the war in Yemen, in which they are attempting to reinstall pro-Saudi former President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

On previous occasions, Saudi forces have targeted weddings, hospitals and schools. The effects of war have triggered mass hunger across the country.

The U.K. and the U.S. have been criticized for failing to condemn Saudi atrocities and for selling large amounts of military equipment to Saudi-led forces. The U.K. alone has licensed almost US$5 billion worth of arms to Saudi Arabia since their war on Yemen in 2015.