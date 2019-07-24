Russia Advocates for Integral Peace in Yemen

Only a peaceful approach with inclusive policies can help the African peninsula, Russia insisted.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said an integral peace agreement, with the mediation of the United Nations, was necessary in Yemen after meeting with a Yemeni delegation.

The Foreign Ministry added in a statement that such a deal should include the Stockholm agreement reached in December 2018, stressing the need for a peaceful and political option.

He added that urgent measures should be implemented to address the humanitarian crisis and to fight the terrorist groups operating on the Yemeni territory.

The Arabian Peninsula's state is gripped since 2015 in a power struggle whose main victims have so far been the civilians as the war killed tens of thousands, with 3.3 million people displaced and 24.1 million — more than two-thirds of the population — in need of urgent aid.

On Tuesday, a United Nations envoy found that the Saudi-backed government and the Houthi rebels are finally working to remove their troops from the key port city of Hodeida.

Last week the parties in conflict gathered on the neutral ground of a U.N. ship in the Red Sea. The meeting was a surprising breakthrough as both sides agreed on the technical aspects of a ceasefire deal in the crucial port of Hodeida.

The conflict has since turned into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iran. A narrative rejected by the Houthis who say that they took power from the Saudi-backed government in order to end Saudi interference into the country's affairs.