Santiago Cathedral to Host Former President Piñera's Funeral

On Wednesday, Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren announced that the official funeral of former President Sebastian Piñera will take place on Friday morning at the cathedral in the city of Santiago.

"After the mass, the remains will be transferred to the Parque del Recuerdo Cemetery, not without first passing by La Moneda, where a tribute will be paid by the palace guard and President Gabriel Boric," Van Klaveren said, adding that there is still no confirmation of the international leaders who will participate in the ceremony.

This far-right politician governed Chile with a heavy hand between 2010 and 2014 and then between 2018 and 2022.

He died on Tuesday when the helicopter carrying him crashed in Lake Ranco in the Los Rios region. President Boric declared three days of national mourning.

Ex Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón and the Chilean Commission on Human Rights have accused Chile's president Sebastian Piñera of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Holland. @telesurenglish @teleSURtv @PaoladrateleSUR https://t.co/BwnatJwr3B — Pablo Navarrete (@pablo_telesur) April 29, 2021

A Chilean military aircraft will transport the body to the capital city to begin the official funeral. Piñera's remains will then be taken to the former National Congress headquarters, where his family and close friends will be able to pay their respects.

On Thursday, during the second day of national mourning, the wake, tributes, and honors for Piñera will continue at the former Congress headquarters in Santiago, Chile.

On Friday, the mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral will be led by the Archbishop of Santiago, Fernando Chomali. Subsequently, Piñera will be buried in the Remembrance Park Cemetery.