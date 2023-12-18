Chilean Rejection of Constitutional Proposal Reflects New Times

The Chilean left asserted that the new text deepened the neoliberal model implemented during the Pinochet dictatorship.

In a plebiscite held this Sunday, Chileans rejected a second proposal for a new constitution with 55.76 percent and opted to maintain the current constitution.

"We congratulate the people of Chile, who participated massively in a new electoral process and have sent a very clear signal for the new times," Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil stated via the social media platform X.

Chileans "have clearly indicated that the path for transformations has strong support in the original power, which will guide future processes and culminate in popular victory," he added.

The option to approve the new constitutional text, drafted by an institution in which the right and far-right politicians held a majority, received 44.24 percent of the votes.

BREAKING ���� Chile’s new draft constitution — which threatened to enshrine an extremist neoliberal model in the country’s constitution, extending Pinochet’s original vision to include provisions against abortion and same-sex marriage — has been overwhelmingly rejected. pic.twitter.com/k74Fm2p0rb — David Adler (@davidrkadler) December 17, 2023

With this result, the constitutional debate is closed during the presidency of Gabriel Boric (2022-2026), as he has already stated that he will not promote a third constitutional process.

This second attempt to have a constitution replacing the one promulgated in 1980 by the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) began in September 2022 when a decisive majority rejected another proposal in a plebiscite. The rejected project was drafted by a convention with a leftist majority that proposed a profound change in the country's model.

The outcome on Sunday is a setback for the far-right Republican Party, which played a crucial role in drafting the new text and aimed to become the dominant force on the right.

While the conservatives argued that the constitutional proposal addressed the institutional uncertainty generated by the massive protests of 2019, the Left asserted that the text was "dogmatic" and deepened the neoliberal model implemented during the military regime.