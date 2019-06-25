Salvadoran Father, ​​​​​​​Daughter Die Trying to Cross River on US-Mexico Border

Their death occurs in the context of a new upsurge in the Mexican border surveillance.

A Salvadoran father and his under 2-year-old daughter lost their lives Sunday trying to cross the Rio Bravo river near Matamoros city, in the state of Tamaulipas, near at the U.S.-Mexico border, local and regional media reported Tuesday.

Tania Avalos, the wife of Oscar Martinez and mother of Valeria, said the current of river dragged her daughter and her husband tried to save her. A few minutes later, however, both disappeared down the river.

"When he managed to hold his child, he put her into his shirt, but his attempts were in vain since the current dragged them and plunged them into the river," local media reported.

The marriage of migrants had arrived in Matamoros to ask for political asylum in the U.S. However, due to the slowness of the procedures, they decided to cross the Rio Grande river.

Their dead bodies were located ​​​​​​​Monday on the Mexican side of the river banks, a few kilometers away from the international bridge to Brownsville, Texas.

Thousands of Central American migrants have entered Mexico since October as part of several migrant caravans across the southern border.​​​​​​​ Given the increase in the number of asylum seekers arriving in the United States, President Donald Trump threatened on May 30 imposing tariffs on all Mexican imports.

The mexican national guard in the border with Guatemala puts at risk the migrants �� pic.twitter.com/hRB9kUZuun — Camila de la Fuente (@CamdelaFu) June 25, 2019

A week later, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) announced the deployment of 6,000 National Guard troops to the Guatemalan border. In return, the U.S. withdrew its economic threats, provisionally.

The AMLO's administration announced Monday the deployment of another 15,000 troops on the northern and southern borders of Mexico.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) reported over the weekend that it also found a woman, a child and two babies dead in the outskirts of Mission city, Texas. These migrants, who came from Guatemala, died in a desert area where temperatures exceed 40 degrees.​​​​​​ Celsius.

Meanwhile, CBP Acting Commissioner John Sanders announced his resignation Tuesday in the midst of a controversy unleashed by the conditions of Central American minors who remained detained at a center in Texas.