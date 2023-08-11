S. Korea: Typhoon Khanun Cuts Through, 1 Dead and 1 Missing

"...The tropical storm plowed through the country from south to north for about 16 hours..."

On Friday, authorities of South Korea stated that one man was dead and another went missing after this year's sixth typhoon Khanun cut through the nation.

According to the central disaster and safety countermeasures' headquarters, the typhoon hit land on the country's southeastern coast Thursday morning, bringing heavy rains and strong winds across the country.

The tropical storm plowed through the country from south to north for about 16 hours until 3 a.m. local time (1800 GMT Thursday), moving northward and out of the country.

On Thursday afternoon, official reports stated that a 67-year-old man was found in cardiac arrest near a stream in the southeastern city of Daegu; he was taken to a hospital and eventually died.

Another man in a wheelchair went missing in the same city, also on Thursday afternoon, after falling into a flooded stream.

The typhoon brought about 361 facility damages across the country, including 184 cases at public facilities and 177 cases at private facilities, such as the flooding of roads and houses.

A total of 46,484 households suffered power outages, but 98.4 percent of them recovered power supply.

The typhoon temporarily evacuated 15,862 people, among whom 9,741 had returned home.