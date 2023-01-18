Russian Holds Ukraine Responsible For Dnipro Building Collapse

“If Ukraine authorities had not set military installations in residential areas, this tragedy would not have happened," Russian diplomat Nebenzia said.

During a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, the Russian representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, held the Ukrainian army responsible for the Dnipro building collapse, which caused the death of 45 civilians.

“If the Ukrainian authorities had respected the requirements of international humanitarian law, this tragedy would not have happened,” Nebenzia stated, arguing that this country’s army set military installations in residential areas.

He stressed the need to consider these events’ background. “Ukrainian air defenses shot down a Russian missile aimed at an energy infrastructure installation and, as a result, the missile landed on the apartment building,” he argued.

The Russian representative thereby confirmed the statements made days before by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser, Aleksey Arestovich, who was forced to resign due to his declaration.

“My country’s armed forces had never intentionally hit any residential building or social infrastructure. We only target Ukrainian military installations,” Nebenzia insisted, urging Ukrainian leaders to negotiate peace on realistic terms.

He also criticized the stance assumed by Western countries, which constantly criticize the Russian special military operation in Ukraine but do not condemn the Ukrainian armed forces’ almost incessant air strikes against Donetsk city.

“In this case, Kyiv deliberately targets residential neighborhoods where there are no military facilities,” Nebenzia stated, stressing that such attacks are claiming numerous lives of civilians.