Russia Won't Block Twitter as It Complied With Content Requests

In April, a Russian court fined Twitter for not deleting posts summoning minors to participate in illegal rallies demanding the release of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Russia's authorities announced on Monday they will not block Twitter after the U.S. company complied with 91 percent of the requests demanded by the regulator entity Roskomnadzor regarding illegal content.

“Checks show that Twitter moderators have removed more than 91% of the banned information. The agency assesses Twitter's efforts to comply with the requirements of Russian legislation positively," the Roskomnadzor said.

In April a Russian court fined Twitter for not deleting posts summoning minors to participate in illegal rallies demanding the release of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

The fine was the latest of a series of moves to force Twitter to remove over 3,000 posts with banned content regarding drugs, child pornography, and suicide, among other highly sensitive information.



After Twitter decided to abide by the Russian law, the authorities decided to "removed access restrictions for those browsing on wi-fi, while keeping the speed of mobile access throttled until 100% of the illegal posts are deleted," according to news agency Russia Today.