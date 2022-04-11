Russia Won't Change Its Policy Towards Ukraine

On Monday, the Russian government announced it would not change its position in Ukraine because of other countries' pressure.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday that Moscow would not change its posture in light of the pressure imposed by other countries with the expulsion of Russian diplomats from several countries.

"Why not declare all [Russian diplomats personae non grata] in a bid to make us change our position? No, we will not change it," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

The message reads: "I would tell the French foreign ministry the following: if you had threatened Kiev with sanctions for non-implementation of the Minsk agreement at least once, you would have achieved peace and stability in Europe."

The comments came aimed at the earlier Monday's announcement made by the French foreign ministry, where it designated six more Russian personnel to Moscow's diplomatic mission in the country as personae non grata.

The Russian embassy's minister counselor was handed a note being convened to the French foreign ministry.

As a coercive measure against Russia because of the special military operation launched in Ukraine last February 24, several European countries have decided to remove Russian diplomatic staff from their embassy.