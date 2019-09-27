Russia: Western Powers Try To Block Polycentric World

Russia's foreign minister spoke Friday to the 74th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York, saying U.S. continues to invoke Monroe Doctrine in Latin America.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke Friday to the United Nations 74th General Assembly in New York, saying that many Western powers are trying to avoid a "polycentric world."

Within this, Russia's "purpose is obvious: to review the norms of international law that Western powers have no interest in, and substitute them for norms that adjust to Russia's own frameworks."

Lavrov denounced the fact that "Washington is reactivating the Monroe Doctrine in Latin American," which United States leaders have used for nearly 200 years to interfere in the political affairs in the Southern region. He also rejected Washington's including Venezuela again on the list of states that promote terrorism. He again rejected foreign interference in Venezuela's domestic affairs.

After the speech at the UN, Lavrov gave a press conference to the Associated Press, denying rumors that he allegedly met with a representative of Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition lawmaker who attempted to carry out several coups against the Bolivarian government.

"Guaido's demands during the negotiations with the Venezuelan government have proved that he was not an independent figure," assured Lavrov.