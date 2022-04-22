Russia Warns Israel Over Providing Military Aid to Ukraine

Moscow warned Israel that it would respond if it offered military aid to Ukraine to support Kiev in waging war against Russia.

Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov condemned the decision of the Israeli regime to send military equipment to Ukraine amid the special military operation launched by Russia on February 24. "We are carefully reviewing this information and will respond, accordingly, if it is confirmed," Viktorov said.

In a telephone conversation, Israeli media reported on Wednesday that Israel's Minister of Military Affairs, Benny Gantz, told his Ukrainian counterpart, Alki Ruznikov, of Israel's decision to send military equipment to Ukraine.

According to the Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth, an expert unit offering military training led by Israel is currently active on Ukrainian territory to train soldiers and nationalist forces of the European country in their fight against the Russian Army.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine, claiming that there was no justification for Russia's military operation in Ukrainian territory.

Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov has warned that Moscow will introduce retaliatory measures against Israel in case the Tel Aviv regime supplies Ukraine with military equipment and aid amid the military conflict there. pic.twitter.com/QPTayWoYqJ — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) April 22, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia's move was aimed at demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, which was increasing shelling on the Donbass region. Russia has said that the operation only targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, so it poses no threat to the civilian population.

Moscow last week blamed Israel for supporting the West's anti-Russian campaign, claiming that it has used the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to distract the international community's attention from one of the oldest unresolved conflicts, the Israeli-Palestinian issue.