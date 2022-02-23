    • Live
News > Russia

Putin Notes Recognition of LPR, DPR was Necessary

    On Wednesday, the Russian president held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart over recent moves on Ukraine. Feb. 23, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@PrettyAverage

Published 23 February 2022 (1 hours 15 minutes ago)
Opinion

On Wednesday, the Russian President held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart in which he stressed the need for the recognition of  LPR, DPR.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Wednesday a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the conversation, the leaders talked about the current situation of Moscow because of the recent announcement of the Donetsk and Lugansk PeoplePeople'slics recognition.

"Vladimir Putin stressed the real need for the decision that was made amid the Ukrainian authorities' aggression in Donbass and their absolute refusal to implement the Minsk agreements," the statement said.

According to the press service, the Turkish President underlined "his well-known opinion in this regard."

Last "February 21, President Putin disclosed the decision of recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk PeoplePeople'slics. The leaders signed treaties on friendship, cooperation, and mutual aid.

The State Duma and the Federation Council ratified both documents on February 22 and the respective laws on the same day were signed by Putin.

