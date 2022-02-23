On Wednesday, the Russian President held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart in which he stressed the need for the recognition of LPR, DPR.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Wednesday a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the conversation, the leaders talked about the current situation of Moscow because of the recent announcement of the Donetsk and Lugansk PeoplePeople'slics recognition.

"Vladimir Putin stressed the real need for the decision that was made amid the Ukrainian authorities' aggression in Donbass and their absolute refusal to implement the Minsk agreements," the statement said.

According to the press service, the Turkish President underlined "his well-known opinion in this regard."

Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed his disappointment to Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at what he said were attempts by the U.S. and NATO to ignore Russia's legitimate security demands, Interfax cited the Kremlin as saying. | Reuters https://t.co/4U6z0E35Jb — AwwSayCanUsee (@Desiree_Ahgudo) February 23, 2022

Last "February 21, President Putin disclosed the decision of recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk PeoplePeople'slics. The leaders signed treaties on friendship, cooperation, and mutual aid.

The State Duma and the Federation Council ratified both documents on February 22 and the respective laws on the same day were signed by Putin.