Putin Notes Recognition of LPR, DPR was Necessary

Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Wednesday a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
RELATED:
Russia Vows ‘Strong Response’ to New US Sanctions
During the conversation, the leaders talked about the current situation of Moscow because of the recent announcement of the Donetsk and Lugansk PeoplePeople'slics recognition.
"Vladimir Putin stressed the real need for the decision that was made amid the Ukrainian authorities' aggression in Donbass and their absolute refusal to implement the Minsk agreements," the statement said.
According to the press service, the Turkish President underlined "his well-known opinion in this regard."
Last "February 21, President Putin disclosed the decision of recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk PeoplePeople'slics. The leaders signed treaties on friendship, cooperation, and mutual aid.
The State Duma and the Federation Council ratified both documents on February 22 and the respective laws on the same day were signed by Putin.