Russia Extends Countermeasures Against Sanctions to 2025

The decree "On the use of special economic measures in foreign trade" is extended for two years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended until December 31, 2025, the validity of trade restrictions against non-friendly countries in response to Western sanctions.

The previous version of the decree "On the use of special economic measures in foreign trade" was initially issued on March 8, 2022, and was to be in effect until December 31, 2023.

The new document is now available on the official website of the Russian government for legal information.

The decree introduced restrictions on imports and exports of specific goods and raw materials, except those carried by individuals for personal use.

Such restrictions include process casings, telecommunications, and medical equipment previously imported into Russia, as well as motor vehicles, agricultural machinery, and electrical equipment.

Exports of certain types of timber, fertilizers, chemical raw materials, grain crops, and other items were also restricted.

The Russian countermeasure came after a group of nations imposed unilateral coercive measures against Moscow following its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.