Russia: Roscosmo-NASA Negotiate Expanding Operations of ISS

On Thursday, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin stated that the state space agency and NASA are holding talks to prolong the operation period of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030.

"The talks with NASA on extending the operation of the ISS until 2030 are underway," the CEO underlined. He also disclosed that on December 31, the U.S. sent an official notification requesting the extension of ISS until 2030.

The space agency chief explained that both parties agreed to give engineering support for the Zarya module until 2024, carried out by Russia. Last April, Russian Deputy FM Yury Borisov stated that ISS's state leaves much to be desired; hence Russia wants to develop its own project ( Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS).

Rogozin noted, on September 2, that ROSS was expected to kick off in five or six years. At the time, the U.S. revealed its plans to extend the presence of American astronauts on ISS until 2030.

Washington plans for this period are to cooperate with its international partners, including Russia, Canada, Japan and Europe, aimed to resume the breakthrough research carried out at this unique orbital laboratory until the end of the decade.